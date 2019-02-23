Spurs' Davis Bertans: Coming off bench Friday

Bertans will come off the bench Friday against the Raptors.

With Derrick White (heel) back in the starting five, Bertans will be moved to the bench. In 43 games off the pine this season, he's averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.1 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories