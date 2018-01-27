Play

Spurs' Davis Bertans: Coming off bench Friday

Bertans will return to a reserve role for Friday's game against the 76ers, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

No surprise here, as both Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge are active for the contest. Bertans filled in for each during the previous two games, but will now presumably see that workload decreased off the bench.

