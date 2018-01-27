Spurs' Davis Bertans: Coming off bench Friday
Bertans will return to a reserve role for Friday's game against the 76ers, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
No surprise here, as both Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge are active for the contest. Bertans filled in for each during the previous two games, but will now presumably see that workload decreased off the bench.
More News
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Will pick up spot start Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Comes off bench to score 18 points•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores career-high 28 points Monday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Recalled from G-League•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Sent to G-League•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Recalled from G-League•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...