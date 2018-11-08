Spurs' Davis Bertans: Coming off bench Wednesday
Bertans will come off the bench Wednesday against the Heat, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With both Derrick White and Bryn Forbes starting, DeMar DeRozan will be pushed up to small forward, forcing either Bertans or Dante Cunningham out of the starting five. It will be Bertans that heads to the bench as a result.
