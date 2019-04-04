Spurs' Davis Bertans: Contributes 11 points off bench
Bertans tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes in the Spurs' 113-85 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Bertans saw some extra run in the blowout defeat, parlaying it into his first double-digit scoring effort since March 10. The floor-spacing 26-year-old had seen 20 minutes or less in the previous five games, so Wednesday's spike in opportunity was a departure from recent norm. Given this typically modest playing time. Bertans' production remains hard to trust on a game-to-game basis.
More News
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Hits four threes in win•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains with first unit•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores just four points in spot start•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting vs. New York•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 17 points in Tuesday's win•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.