Spurs' Davis Bertans: Contributes 11 points off bench

Bertans tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes in the Spurs' 113-85 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Bertans saw some extra run in the blowout defeat, parlaying it into his first double-digit scoring effort since March 10. The floor-spacing 26-year-old had seen 20 minutes or less in the previous five games, so Wednesday's spike in opportunity was a departure from recent norm. Given this typically modest playing time. Bertans' production remains hard to trust on a game-to-game basis.

