Spurs' Davis Bertans: Drops 14 in Saturday's loss

Bertans scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding one rebound, one steal and one block in 18 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 104-94 loss to the Thunder.

The 25-year-old continues to find his range on the outside, averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 three-pointers over the last five games, but Bertans' other fantasy contributions remain inconsistent at best. If Kawhi Leonard (quad) makes his long-awaited return to the lineup this week it will have a domino effect on the Spurs' frontcourt rotations, but Bertans' workload will still be largely dependent on how healthy Paul Gasol is on any given night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories