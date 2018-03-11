Spurs' Davis Bertans: Drops 14 in Saturday's loss
Bertans scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding one rebound, one steal and one block in 18 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 104-94 loss to the Thunder.
The 25-year-old continues to find his range on the outside, averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 three-pointers over the last five games, but Bertans' other fantasy contributions remain inconsistent at best. If Kawhi Leonard (quad) makes his long-awaited return to the lineup this week it will have a domino effect on the Spurs' frontcourt rotations, but Bertans' workload will still be largely dependent on how healthy Paul Gasol is on any given night.
