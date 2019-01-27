Spurs' Davis Bertans: Expected to be ready Sunday
Bertans (personal) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bertans missed two games as a result of a personal issue. Without his name on the Spurs' most recent injury report, it's expected that Bertans will be available for San Antonio.
