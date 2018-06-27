Spurs' Davis Bertans: Extended qualifying offer

Bertans has been extended a qualifying offer from the Spurs, making him a restricted free agent, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Bertans played a fairly small complementary role off the bench for the Spurs during his second season, averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.1 minutes. He also knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game at a 37.3 percent clip, so he's got the ability to stretch the floor. As a result, the Spurs would like to bring back the 6-foot-10 Latvian, so they've opted to extend him a qualifying offer. That means San Antonio can match any offer he receives during free agency and at this point, it seems likely they should be able to bring him back at a cheap price.