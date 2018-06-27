Spurs' Davis Bertans: Extended qualifying offer
Bertans has been extended a qualifying offer from the Spurs, making him a restricted free agent, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Bertans played a fairly small complementary role off the bench for the Spurs during his second season, averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.1 minutes. He also knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game at a 37.3 percent clip, so he's got the ability to stretch the floor. As a result, the Spurs would like to bring back the 6-foot-10 Latvian, so they've opted to extend him a qualifying offer. That means San Antonio can match any offer he receives during free agency and at this point, it seems likely they should be able to bring him back at a cheap price.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...