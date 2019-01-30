Spurs' Davis Bertans: Fills box score in Tuesday's win
Bertans supplied 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four steals, one rebound, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 win over the Suns.
Bertans replaced Pau Gasol in the starting lineup, with the aging veteran earning only three minutes off the bench. Meanwhile, Bertans was brilliant, bombing away from beyond the arc while contributing in every statistical category. Moreover, he finished with a career high steals total while matching his career high in assists. Given that most of the team's top offensive options thrive from the mid-range area and closer, coach Gregg Popovich will likely continue to plug the gaps with guys who can space the floor.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...