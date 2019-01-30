Spurs' Davis Bertans: Fills box score in Tuesday's win

Bertans supplied 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four steals, one rebound, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 win over the Suns.

Bertans replaced Pau Gasol in the starting lineup, with the aging veteran earning only three minutes off the bench. Meanwhile, Bertans was brilliant, bombing away from beyond the arc while contributing in every statistical category. Moreover, he finished with a career high steals total while matching his career high in assists. Given that most of the team's top offensive options thrive from the mid-range area and closer, coach Gregg Popovich will likely continue to plug the gaps with guys who can space the floor.