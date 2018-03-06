Spurs' Davis Bertans: Headed back to bench Monday
Bertans will shift back to a bench role for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.
Bertans has started the last two games, but with both LaMarcus Aldrige and Pau Gasol completely healthy and in the top unit, will be sent back to a bench role. The demotion will likely mean less playing time for the big man, so he could have trouble logging more than minutes in teens. That should keep Bertans off the fantasy radar and he can continue to be avoided moving forward unless Aldridge or Gasol go down once again.
