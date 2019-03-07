Spurs' Davis Bertans: Hits four threes in win

Bertans totaled 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Bertans was feeling it from deep in Wednesday's win, as he hit four of his 10 three-point attempts on the way to 12 points. Bertans doesn't offer much fantasy value beyond his three-point shooting and the occasional big rebounding performance. He's only a deep league play right now.