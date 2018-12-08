Spurs' Davis Bertans: Hits four triples in victory
Bertans ended with 13 points (4-7 Fg, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 133-120 victory over the Lakers.
Bertans played in excess of 20 minutes for the third time in four games Friday, hitting four triples on his way to 13 points. Bertans has quietly been putting up some deep league value across the last week. The ceiling is not the highest but he appears to have carved himself out a nice spot in the rotation. Standard league owners need not pay too much attention but he could be thrown in as a three-point streamer, given his combined 13 three's over the last five games.
