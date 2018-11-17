Spurs' Davis Bertans: In concussion protocol, out Sunday

Bertans has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and will be out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bertans presumably suffered the concussion during Thursday's game against the Clippers, where he played just two minutes. Concussions can often make for multi-game absences, so it's possible he's out past Sunday. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward with his next chance to play arriving Monday against the Pelicans. While Bertans is recovering, Dante Cunningham, Rudy Gay, Marco Belinelli and Quincy Pondexter are all candidates to see expanded roles.