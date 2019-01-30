Spurs' Davis Bertans: In starting lineup

Bertans will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Suns, Spurs reporter Bruno Passos reports.

Bertans will replace Pau Gasol in the starting lineup. He has averaged 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds across 22.5 minutes per game in four starts this season. He figures to be in line for a similar workload Tuesday.

