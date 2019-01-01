Spurs' Davis Bertans: Lights Celtics up from distance

Bertans tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five boards and one steal across 31 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 120-111 win over the Celtics.

More minutes were available for the Spurs' reserve big men with Rudy Gay (wrist) sitting out, with Bertans being one of the bigger beneficiaries of the extra opportunities made available to him. The Latvian finished December with an exceptional 57.1 percent mark from three-point range on 4.5 attempts per game on the month, production that might be enough to lock him into a 20-to-25-minute role off the bench even once Gay returns.