Spurs' Davis Bertans: Manages eight points in loss
Bertans totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during a 116-106 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.
Bertans went for his best point total in two weeks during Tuesday's blowout loss. The 19 minutes were by far the most he has received recently, as he had played a combined total of 15 minutes across the previous three games. If LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) is forced to miss any time, Bertans could see some increased run.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...