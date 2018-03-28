Spurs' Davis Bertans: Manages eight points in loss

Bertans totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during a 116-106 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Bertans went for his best point total in two weeks during Tuesday's blowout loss. The 19 minutes were by far the most he has received recently, as he had played a combined total of 15 minutes across the previous three games. If LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) is forced to miss any time, Bertans could see some increased run.