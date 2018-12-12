Spurs' Davis Bertans: Off injury report Thursday
Bertans (personal) is off the injury report for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Gasol has missed the past two games due to a personal matter, but is set to return Thursday. Since Nov. 21, he's averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 rebounds across 19.5 minutes.
