Spurs' Davis Bertans: Out Friday
Bertans will remain out Saturday due to personal reasons, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Bertans will be missing second straight game to handle a personal matter. With DeMar DeRozan (knee) out as well Saturday, Marco Belinelli will likely garner a start a small forward, with Dante Cunningham and Quincy Pondexter helping off the bench at both small and power forward positions.
