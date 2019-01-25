Spurs' Davis Bertans: Out Saturday

Bertans will remain out Saturday against the Pelicans due to personal reasons, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Bertans will be missing second straight game to handle a personal matter. With DeMar DeRozan (knee) out as well Saturday, Marco Belinelli will likely garner a start a small forward, with Dante Cunningham and Quincy Pondexter helping off the bench at both small and power forward positions.