Spurs' Davis Bertans: Out Wednesday

Bertans will not play Wednesday against the Sixers for personal reasons, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.

The nature of the situation is unclear, but Bertans will not be available Wednesday as the Spurs head out on a mini, two-game road trip. The hope is that Bertans will rejoin the team for Saturday's game in New Orleans. The forward is averaging 25.2 minutes over the Spurs' last 10 games.