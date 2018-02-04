Play

Spurs' Davis Bertans: Picks up start Saturday

Bertans will start Saturday against the Jazz, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bertans will pick up the start in place of Pau Gasol. In two starts this season, Bertans is averaging 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 31.2 minutes per game.

