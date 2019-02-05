Spurs' Davis Bertans: Productive night in starting role

Bertans ended with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebound,s two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 127-112 loss to Sacramento.

Bertans moved into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Derrick White (heel) who appears likely to miss at least the next week. Bertans has the ability to hit threes and gather rebounds and could be given a nice opportunity moving forward. Covering White's production will almost certainly be accomplished via committee, however, Bertans is worth a speculative pickup to see how things pan out.