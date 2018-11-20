Spurs' Davis Bertans: Questionable Wednesday
Bertans (concussion) is questionable Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bertans has missed two straight games while working through concussion protocol. More information on his potential return may surface following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
