Spurs' Davis Bertans: Recalled from G-League

Bertans was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Paul Garica of Project Spurs reports.

Bertans made his 2017-18 G-League debut on Saturday and had an impressive performance, posting 27 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 31 minutes. That earns him a promotion back to the big club, though Bertans is still buried on the frontcourt depth chart and likely wont' see enough minutes to be relevant in fantasy.

