Spurs' Davis Bertans: Recalled from G-League
Bertans was called up to the NBA from the G-League on Wednesday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
After going through a day of practice with the G-League, the organization has opted to bring Bertans back up to the NBA level. He's seen just 31 total minutes this season, making him fantasy irrelevant in seemingly every format.
