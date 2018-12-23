Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains consistent from three

Bertans registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a block over 23 minutes Saturday against Houston.

Bertans has now knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in each of his previous four contests. Although likely won't erupt for many big scoring nights, he's evidently found his shooting touch of late and has seen key minutes off the bench. Bertans is averaging 20.6 minutes per game in the month of December (12 matchups).