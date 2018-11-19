Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains out Monday
Bertans (concussion) will remain out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Bertans is still in the league's concussion protocol and will remain out for a second consecutive game. The sharpshooting forward's playing time has vacillated on a night-to-night basis for much of the year, and he's scored in double-digits just twice in 14 games.
More News
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: In concussion protocol, out Sunday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 19 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Will start Sunday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting Saturday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 11 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.