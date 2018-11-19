Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains out Monday

Bertans (concussion) will remain out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bertans is still in the league's concussion protocol and will remain out for a second consecutive game. The sharpshooting forward's playing time has vacillated on a night-to-night basis for much of the year, and he's scored in double-digits just twice in 14 games.