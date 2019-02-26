Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains with first unit

Bertans will draw another start Monday against Brooklyn, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Bertans was held to just four points in 24 minutes Sunday night, but he'll get the nod once again as Rudy Gay will move to the bench. Bertans is averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 rebounds over his previous seven contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories