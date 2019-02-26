Spurs' Davis Bertans: Remains with first unit
Bertans will draw another start Monday against Brooklyn, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Bertans was held to just four points in 24 minutes Sunday night, but he'll get the nod once again as Rudy Gay will move to the bench. Bertans is averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 rebounds over his previous seven contests.
More News
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores just four points in spot start•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting vs. New York•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 17 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 11 in start•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Productive night in starting role•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.