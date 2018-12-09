Spurs' Davis Bertans: Ruled out Sunday
Bertans won't play Sunday against the Jazz due to personal reasons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
It's unclear as to what kind of issue Bertans is dealing with, but he won't be available to play at home versus Utah. He'll be considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Phoenix until further notice. With Dante Cunningham (abdomen) also on the shelf, expect the Spurs to shift their starting five, which could allow Chimezie Metu, Rudy Gay and Bryn Forbes to see more minutes.
