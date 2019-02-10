Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 11 in start
Bertans totaled 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.
Bertans made his fourth consecutive start with Rudy Gay (ankle) and Derrick White (heel) out. He's able to provide modest returns most nights given his efficient shooting and rebounding abilities, but Bertans is only a deep-league starter at this point.
