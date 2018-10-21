Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 11 points in Saturday's loss

Bertans contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bertans has drained six-of-10 three-point attempts through the first two games this season. His value as a stretch forward off the bench is likely to fluctuate depending on the matchup and whether his shot is falling, but so far he has earned almost twice as many minutes as starting center Jakob Poeltl (38-to-21).