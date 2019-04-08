Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 14 points in win
Bertans finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.
Bertans reached double-digit points for the third-straight game and appears to be in good form as the regular season winds down. The Latvian forward isn't a good bet to lead the Spurs in scoring on any given night, but usually provides a decent amount of points off of his strong three-point production from his usual bench role. In 74 games this year, Bertans' averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 threes in 21.5 minutes.
