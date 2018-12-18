Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 16 points in Monday's win
Bertans recorded 16 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 123-96 win over the 76ers.
Bertans finished with a season high in dimes while draining three or more three-pointers for the third time in his last five appearances. The 26-year-old forward is one of the team's lone threats from beyond the arc, and he continues to provide efficient shooting splits, albeit in a modest role that's seen him earn 25-plus minutes only five times through 27 appearances.
