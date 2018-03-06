Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 17 off bench Monday

Bertans scored 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 100-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Despite being bumped back to the bench, the second-year big responded with his best scoring performance since Jan. 13 as LaMarcus Aldridge seemed out of sorts in his return from a minor ankle issue and Pau Gasol picked up a shoulder injury during Monday's game, leaving looks available in the frontcourt for Bertans. His value in season-long fantasy formats remains low, but he's a potential DFS bargain any time one of the starters ahead of him is unavailable.