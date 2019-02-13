Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 17 points in Tuesday's win
Bertans contributed 17 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Bertans was perfect from beyond the arc, draining at least four treys for the 10th time through 53 appearances this season. His ability to stretch the floor makes him a fine fit as a complementary player next to mid-range monsters LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, and Bertans has become more involved with every passing month here in 2018-19.
