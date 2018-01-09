Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores career-high 28 points Monday

Bertans scored 28 points (11-15 FG, 6-9 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go with three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 107-100 win against Sacramento.

Bertans not only led all bench scorers with a career-high 28 points in a season-high 31 minutes, the forward was the second-leading scorer for the game. Thanks in part to numerous Spurs being inactive due to either rest or injury, Bertans was able to take as season-high 15 shots from the floor, sinking a season-high 11, including another season-high six three pointers. In 12.0 minutes per game through 38 games, he has averaged 5.4 points on 4.1 shots per game. Monday's stellar performance capped off a five game run in which Bertans is averaging 14.2 points in 27 minutes per game. Prior to his increased playing time and scoring, he went scoreless in four straight games. Bertans' value is trending in the right direction as of late. However, it appears that this is a result of head coach Gregg Popovich periodically resting veterans over this span.