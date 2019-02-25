Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores just four points in spot start

Bertans ended with four points, four rebounds, and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to New York.

Bertans shifted into the starting lineup with Derrick White sitting the game out. Despite the move, Bertans contributed basically nothing, ending with just four points in 24 minutes. He has hovered around the backend of standard leagues over the past month but is really more of a streaming option, and even that is a stretch in many formats.