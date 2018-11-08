Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 19 points in Wednesday's loss

Bertans contributed 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.

Bertans came off the bench but finished with a season high in scoring and saw more minutes than starters Dante Cunningham and Derrick White. The stretch power forward offers outside shooting that is otherwise lacking in the frontcourt, and thus figures to maintain a fairly reliable, though somewhat limited, role.