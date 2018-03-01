Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores seven points in Wednesday's loss

Bertans supplied seven points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Bertans drew the start in place of Pau Gasol (knee). However, Bertans didn't end up seeing a ton of time despite the fact that LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) left the game in the second quarter. Nevertheless, with Gasol and Aldridge both likely to be listed as questionable heading into Saturday's bout with the Lakers, Bertans could be in line to pick up another spot start.