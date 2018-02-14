Spurs' Davis Bertans: Second straight 12-point effort in Tuesday's start
Bertans generated 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets.
Bertans drew another start in place of LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) and produced his second consecutive 12-point effort. The second-year big man has posted three consecutive double-digit scoring tallies overall, a span during which he's shot 65.0 percent (13-for-20). Bertans continues to space the floor effectively in addition to offering serviceable contributions on the glass, and with what is typically a solid allotment of minutes even when coming off the bench, he remains a viable option in deeper formats and as a cost-effective DFS play.
