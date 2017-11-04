Spurs' Davis Bertans: Sent to G-League
Bertans was assigned to the G-League's Austin Spurs and will be available to play during the team's game Saturday against the Legends, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Bertans has struggled to get on the floor consistently this season at the NBA level, seeing just 34 total minutes across five games. In order to get him some more experience, the organization will have him take part in a G-League game.
More News
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Recalled from G-League•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Assigned to G-League•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Unable to score Friday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Pours in 19 points, five treys Friday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Will start at power forward Friday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Drops four triples in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...