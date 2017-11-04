Spurs' Davis Bertans: Sent to G-League

Bertans was assigned to the G-League's Austin Spurs and will be available to play during the team's game Saturday against the Legends, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bertans has struggled to get on the floor consistently this season at the NBA level, seeing just 34 total minutes across five games. In order to get him some more experience, the organization will have him take part in a G-League game.

