Spurs' Davis Bertans: Signs two-year deal with Spurs

Bertans agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Spurs on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

It was previously reported that Bertans would sign a four-year, $20 million contract, but it appears the sides have agreed on more money for fewer years. The forward, entering his third season, garnered 14.1 minutes per game across 77 contests for the Spurs during 2017-18. However, with Kyle Anderson now in Memphis and Kawhi Leonard publicly demanding a trade, Bertans could be in line for a bigger role and will likely eclipse the 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists he averaged last season. Notably, he shot 37.3 percent from beyond the arc on 252 attempts.