Spurs' Davis Bertans: Solid in spot start

Bertans supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one block across 27 minutes in the Spurs' 131-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Bertans was inserted into the starting five for Sunday's contest and responded with a solid offensive performance, although he was uncharacteristically silent on the rebounding front. The third-year big possesses solid floor-spacing ability and currently boasts career bests in overall shooting percentage (46.7) and three-point percentage (42.5), so coach Gregg Popovich may opt to keep him on the first unit over the more defensive-minded Dante Cunningham for the time being.