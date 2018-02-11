Spurs' Davis Bertans: Solid stat line in Saturday start

Bertans went for 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.

Bertans has now drawn three consecutive starts in place of Pau Gasol, but Saturday was his first with better than 50.0 percent shooting during that span. The floor-spacing big man was been decent on the boards as well, but with only modest scoring contributions, it remains to be seen if head coach Gregg Popovich will opt to continue deploying him on the first unit. Bertans has seen a solid allotment of playing time off the bench throughout the season anyhow, so he'll retain about the same level of fantasy value irrespective of whether Gasol eventually replaces him in the starting five.