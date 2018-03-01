Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting in place of Gasol

Bertans will get the start in place of the injured Pau Gasol (knee) on Wednesday against the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Gasol nursing a knee injury, Bertans will join LaMarcus Aldridge in the starting frontcourt just three days after he played only one minute off the bench Sunday against the Cavs. Bertans has been a decent source of three-pointers, when the minutes are there, but on the whole he hasn't been a significant fantasy contributor in most standard formats.