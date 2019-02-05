Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting Monday
Bertans will start Monday against the Kings, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With Derrick White (heel) ruled out for Monday's contest, Bryn Forbes figures to bump over to point guard, DeMar DeRozan will shift to shooting guard and Rudy Gay will start at small forward, opening up a spot for Bertans to slide in at power forward. He found success in his last spot start, scoring 18 points while notching a rebound, five assists, four steals and a block in 36 minutes.
