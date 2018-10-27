Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting Saturday
Bertans will start Saturday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The Spurs will mix up the starting five Saturday, pushing LaMarcus Aldridge to center and inserting Bertans and Dante Cunningham at the forward spots.
