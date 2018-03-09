Play

Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting Thursday

Bertans is starting for Thursday's contest against the Warriors.

With Pau Gasol (shoulder) ruled out, Bertans will enter the starting five. In nine starts this year, he's averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 26.0 minutes.

