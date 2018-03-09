Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting Thursday
Bertans is starting for Thursday's contest against the Warriors.
With Pau Gasol (shoulder) ruled out, Bertans will enter the starting five. In nine starts this year, he's averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 26.0 minutes.
