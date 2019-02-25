Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting vs. New York

Bertans is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

With Derrick White (heel) out of the mix, Bryn Forbes will bump over to point guard, DeMar DeRozan shifts to shooting guard and Rudy Gay moves to small forward, leaving room for Bertans to slot in at power forward. He's averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in his previous five games as a starter. He's expected to move back to the bench when White returns Monday in Brooklyn.