Spurs' Davis Bertans: Sticking in starting lineup

Bertans will start in place of the injured LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) on Saturday against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

After starting over the injured Pau Gasol (knee) on Wednesday, Bertans will stick in the lineup for a second straight game, this time in place of Aldridge, who is nursing an ankle injury. Bertans produced seven points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes in Wednesday's start.