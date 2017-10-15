Spurs' Davis Bertans: Unable to score Friday

Bertans collected zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal through six minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Rockets.

Bertans signed with the Spurs during the summer of 2016 after playing in Spain the season before. During the 2016-17 season, Bertans spent some time in the D-League but ultimately played 67 games for the Spurs averaging 12.1 minutes. Since San Antonio signed Rudy Gay this offseason, the 24-year-old will likely have trouble making the normal rotation, if he makes the final 15-man roster.